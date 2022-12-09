As previously reported by REVOLT, today (Dec. 9), SZA dropped off her second studio album, SOS. A lot has happened in the five years since she debuted with Ctrl, including some noticeable changes in her appearance. The Top Dawg Entertainment songstress seems to have used her body of art to discuss rumors regarding her actual body.

Fans have always admired SZA’s beauty, but recently, many noticed the singer seemed curvier than usual. Several debates have taken place on social media regarding whether or not the “Love Galore” artist had any enhancements. On Nov. 11, comedian and actor Lil Duval tweeted a photo of the 33-year-old’s physique. “Man, SZA so [Godd**n] fine,” he wrote along with the picture. A fan responded, “That BBL SZA fire.” The previous month, a fan wrote, “Good morning to SZA’s BBL.” It might be safe to assume she heard the accusations loud and clear because the “Shirt” artist addressed the rumors on the album’s very first track.

“that a** so fat, it looks natural, it’s not .” Oh okayyyy @sza pic.twitter.com/caDMuHs2pX — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) December 9, 2022

On the project’s titled track, SZA sings, “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not.” In case anyone still had doubts, she returned on “Conceited” with “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.” Fans appreciated her honesty. “Well, SZA done cleared those BBL rumors with quickness, on the first track, mind you. ‘Said it look natural, IT’S NOT!’” one tweet read. Another added, “I love how SZA admits to her BBL in track one. That’s so real.” Others just wanted to know who her surgeon was. “The doctor who did SZA’s BBL needs a Nobel Peace Prize,” a fan wrote. Another said, “Who did SZA’s BBL? I need [their] number.”

While the masses are ecstatic that SOS is finally here, we can’t be sure how long SZA will be down to crank out the hits. In a recent Billboard interview, the St. Louis, Missouri native revealed she doesn’t “see longevity” in music. She added, “I like to create. I like to write, I like to sing and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’ma take a good swing at it, and I’ma give ’em my absolute best. I only do what I want to do, and this makes me feel free, safe and unrestricted.” For now, we’ll enjoy the 23-track project that features Travis Scott and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

“that ass so fat, it looks natural, it’s not .” SZA REALLY CONFIRMED THOSE BBL ALLEGATIONS JUST LIKE THAT!!? — hayden 🤎 (@h4yden22) December 9, 2022

That bbl sza fire — Carl Brooks (@Lambolito) November 11, 2022

good morning to sza’s BBL — R U DUMB (@1800BIGBIDI) October 17, 2022

Well SZA done cleared those BBL rumors with quickness, on the first track mind you. “Said it look natural, IT’S NOT!” pic.twitter.com/6KNA9LcynU — Ely | SOS 🛟 (@EarfToEly) December 9, 2022

the girls was arguing DOWNN about Sza not getting a BBL just for her to admit she actually did ☠️☠️ — Legacy (@SiirHovBey) December 9, 2022

SZA confirms BBL rumors on her new “SOS” song. pic.twitter.com/H7HuCbrGVw — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 9, 2022