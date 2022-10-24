GloRilla is demanding respect for her name and she’s starting with Lil Duval.

Over the weekend, Big Glo fired back at the comedian after he joked that no people in their early 20s and younger should bear the name Gloria, which is the rapper’s legal name. “Nobody born after 2000 should be [named] Brenda, Linda, or Gloria,” Duval tweeted on Saturday (Oct. 22).

The “Tomorrow 2” rapper responded on Sunday (Oct. 23) by taking a dig at Duval still having “Lil” in front of his name well into his 40s. “Nobody over [the] age of 45 shouldn’t still have ‘Lil’ in their name,” she replied with three laughing emojis.

The comedian laughed off the joke as he confirmed that he is still height challenged. Therefore, the name fits despite his age. “I’m Lil tho,” Duval declared. He later shared the tweet with over 3 million followers on Instagram with the caption, “Ms. Gloria thought she ate [laughing emojis]. Nice try, suga.”

GloRilla was once again a trending topic after she visited Kiss FM radio in the UK – thanks to her comic personality. According to REVOLT, on Friday (Oct. 21), while being interviewed by Henrie VIII, Glo discovered that foxes weren’t fictional animals.

During the conversation, the host explained how residents in the city are unimpressed with the number of foxes appearing in the area, saying, “We’ve had people say they hate foxes taking a pooh in their garden. We’ve had people say all sorts….” A confused GloRilla replied: “Foxes? What’s that? The animal, fox? Y’all got them out here?”

“Yeah, we do,” Henrie replied. “Have you not seen one yet? Come to South London. We’ll show you.” The Memphis artist hurled a series of questions at the host and added, “So y’all not scared of them? So they orange? I can’t believe it. I never even knew foxes was real.”

