GloRilla learned her life has been a lie this week after discovering that foxes exist.

On Thursday (Oct. 20), while visiting the London radio station Kiss Fresh, the Memphis rapper talked about the furry nocturnal animal, finding out that foxes are rampant in The Swinging City.

Host Henrie VIII explained to the “Tomorrow 2” rapper how residents in the U.K. city dislike the abundance of the animal, saying: “We’ve had people say they hate foxes taking a pooh in their garden. We’ve had people say all sorts…”

In response, GloRilla expressed confusion: “Foxes? What’s that?” she asked. “The animal, fox? Y’all got them out here?” “Yeah, we do,” Henrie replies. “Have you not seen one yet? Come to South London. We’ll show you.” The Memphis artist hurled a series of questions at the host: “That’s normal?” GloRilla asked. “So they like dogs? So y’all not scared of them? So they orange? I can’t believe it. I never even knew foxes was real.”

However, GloRilla’s life has not been all fun and games lately. REVOLT previously reported that the rapper is battling for ownership with “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” producer, Hitkidd. In several now-deleted tweets on Sunday (Oct. 16), the 27-year-old accused Big Glo’s label of allegedly trying to buy him out of his rights for the track. He tweeted, “So basically, these folks are trying to take me to court over ‘F.N.F’ because they want to OWN the song, BUT they want to own the song to put it on this EP which both parties knew. So tell me how [are] you gon’ PUT ‘F.N.F’ in your contract without telling me, AFTER…”

He added, “I told you [and] your MANAGER every day that we [were] in LA with Saweetie that labels are going to try to sign you because of ‘F.N.F’ so watch out. I also told you to let me know when labels reach out so we can be on the same page, but you still went and signed my song without telling me.”

GloRilla quickly fired back on her Facebook, saying: “N**ga done made so much money from ‘F.N.F’ [and] I haven’t made not one red cent (other than shows) but I’m still prospering ’cause guess what??? I CAN RAP IN REAL LIFE [and] ain’t no mf one hit wonder!!!!” she expressed.

