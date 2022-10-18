Despite the success of her breakout hit, GloRilla says she has not made a single dime.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Memphis native took to Facebook on Monday (Oct. 17) to share her grievances with Hitkidd, the producer of the track. In a post, she wrote, “N**ga done made some much money from ‘F.N.F’ and I haven’t made not one red cent (other than shows).” Furthermore, the 23-year-old said the producer is upset over her decision to sign with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) over his label.

“N**gas been salty ever since I ain’t sign to [their] label to be a group for $0,” the “Tomorrow” lyricist shared. Furthermore, GloRilla also alleged that Hitkidd signed away the rights to “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” behind her back. She added, “One more thing before I log out. N**ga, you signed [the] song away the first week [without me knowing] for [$50,000] because you didn’t know how big it was gon’ be. Should I keep going?”

Hitkidd responded to the claims via his Twitter account. “So basically, these folks are trying to take me to court over ‘F.N.F.’ because they want to own the song, but they want to own the song to put it on this EP, which both parties knew,” the 27-year-old wrote. “So tell me how you gon’ put ‘F.N.F.’ in your contract without telling me after I told you and your manager, every day that we was in L.A. with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sign you because of ‘F.N.F.,’ so watch out. I also told you to let me know when labels reach out so we can be on the same page, but you still went and signed my song without telling me.”

At this time, both posts from Hitkidd and GloRilla have been deleted. GloRilla is currently gearing up for her debut EP, Anyways Life Great. The project is set to release on Nov. 11. Check out the posts from Hitkidd below.