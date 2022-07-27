Prayers up for Lil Duval!

The comedian took to social media to share a horrifying experience after he was struck by a car while riding a four-wheeler in the Bahamas.

“Somebody hit me in the car while I was on my 4 wheeler,” wrote Lil Duval in an Instagram post accompanied with a video of him being wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher.

A representative for the entertainer told TMZ that the “accident resulted in a broken hip alongside mild injuries.”

“He is in stable condition and is currently being airlifted again, from Nassau to Jacksonville, Florida in order to be treated at a local hospital with the capabilities and equipment available to conduct the recommended surgical procedures for recovery,” Lil Duval’s rep continued.

The comedian, who is also quite the rapper, has received an outpour of love from his fellow entertainers. Along with 2 Chainz, Bun B, Angela Simmons and others who sent their well wishes, T.I. responded to the news telling Lil Duval to “get well.”

“Maaaaaan I’m gon pray that you get well first,” he wrote. “Then find it in yo hear to sitcho old ass down somewhere & rest big bro ….. Amen [praying hands emoji’.”

Lil Duval remains in good spirits and has continued to keep his fans updated via Instagram. In addition to his initial video, he also shared a clip of a nurse at the hospital praying over him.

The 45-year-old also took a moment to express his gratitude for all of the calls and check-ins, but wants everyone to know that he can’t answer every single ring due to being in severe pain.

“I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and I don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way,” he wrote via Twitter. “I’m really fuk up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain.”