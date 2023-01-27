Photo: Screenshot from Latto’s “Smoking on My Ex Pack (Freestyle)” video
By Jon Powell
  /  01.27.2023

Yesterday (Jan. 26), Latto dropped off a new freestyle over SZA’s SOS standout “Smoking on My Ex Pack.” As expected, the Clayton County representative delivers some of her best bars, beginning with rewind-worthy lines about past relationships:

“D**n, this n**ga did me foul, he got me losing weight, tried to go big and now he losing faith, I done seen h**s come and go, so I ain’t never phased, better ask my last n**ga, ain’t a b**ch can take my place, sundress with no panties on, but I wear the pants, I been showing my a** without a OnlyFans, you know, the rumors come with privacy, hmm, more money, more anxiety, let this n**ga tell it, I be tripping for no reason, of course, I took ’em back, you know, I’m Mrs. Get Even, b**ch, I’m Mrs. Last laugh…”

Said freestyle also comes with a matching video courtesy of Caleb Jermale, Jonny Raw, and Ciardi Franklin. Viewers can see Latto in the midst of a studio session while her posse looks on from behind the boards.

Last year, Latto liberated her most recent body of work, 777, a 13-track offering with additional features from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The project peaked at No. 15 and No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Since then, the “Big Energy” star kept her fans fed with recent drops like “P**sy,” “FTCU” with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo, and “Another Nasty Song.” She also stole the spotlight on songs like Trina’s “Clap,” Lakeyah’s “Mind Yo Business,” Saucy Santana’s “Booty,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Budget,” DJ Khaled’s “BILLS PAID,” and Chlöe’s “For the Night.” Press play on “Smoking on My Ex Pack (Freestyle)” below.

