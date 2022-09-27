Rachel Dolezal, the former white NAACP chapter president who made headlines in 2015 for claiming she identified as Black, is currently trending on social media after her OnlyFans page was leaked.

According to TMZ, Dolezal’s account is real and her representative confirmed that she’s had it for most of the year. Apparently, the 44-year-old created it to show off her Savage X Fenty lingerie.

“Welcome to my OnlyFans page, where I post creative content and interact with fans more than on any other platform! Subscribers get to see how my sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light, and lingerie on the weekends. Thanks for joining my OF Crew! I welcome feedback [and] hope you enjoy my content,” her bio reads on OnlyFans.

WOW! Rachel Dolezal went from NAACP to OnlyFans. 😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qiefa95vbY — FOREVER 215 LBS (@Whamster98) September 27, 2022

Some of Dolezal’s steamy pictures made their way onto Twitter Monday (Sept. 27) night and many users were disturbed. “[If] you post Rachel Dolezal’s [OnlyFans] on my TL, you’re getting blocked,” one user tweeted.

if you post Rachel Dolezal's onlyfans on my TL, you're getting blocked — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 27, 2022

“The worst part of the Rachel Dolezal [OnlyFans] is all the money spent on seeing a nude white woman pretending to be Black that could have been going to other hard-working actual black women on [OnlyFans]. She keeps finding new ways to take from the Black community,” BlackKnight10k tweeted.

The worst part of the Rachel Dolezal onlyfans is all the money spent on seeing a nude white woman pretending to be black that could have been going to other hard working actual black women on onlyfans. She keeps finding new ways to take from the black community. — I Smoked Trump's Psychic Declassification Powers (@BlackKnight10k) September 27, 2022

“Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans nudes going across my timeline is truly proof that Jesus Babatunde Harold Christ just needs to come collect us. Just play the trumpet. Let’s be done,” another disturbed user tweeted.

Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans nudes going across my timeline is truly proof that Jesus Babatunde Harold Christ just needs to come collect us. Just play the trumpet. Let's be done. 🥴🥴🥴 — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) September 27, 2022

SlackSupremacy questioned what race category is her OnlyFans profile is filed under. “Rachel Dolezal filed her Onlyfans nudes under ‘ebony’?”

Rachel Dolezal filed her Onlyfans nudes under 'ebony'? pic.twitter.com/GIsmL6BH55 — Fear of a Slack Planet 🇯🇲 (@SlackSupremacy) September 27, 2022

“I really hope you negros aren’t subscribing to Rachel Dolezal’s [OnlyFans],” wrote PierceFair89.

I really hope you negros aren’t subscribing to Rachel Dolezal’s only fans pic.twitter.com/P0lQQyvBd6 — King Negronidas (@PierceFair89) September 27, 2022

“Rachel Dolezal having an OnlyFans was something I did not want or need to learn existed,” another user tweeted.

Rachel Dolezal having an OnlyFans was something I did not want or need to learn existed. pic.twitter.com/SAUaHzHHf4 — Albino Jiginosis (@albinojiginosis) September 27, 2022

See more hilarious reactions below:

The whole internet looking at Rachel Dolezal's titties getting leaked online like: pic.twitter.com/hhp9jtfmAM — RG| BK One (@Itz_BK1) September 27, 2022

Why did y’all have to put Rachel Dolezal’s Only Fans content on my timeline? pic.twitter.com/vCBz8sMqSS — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 27, 2022

Rachel Dolezal only fans nudes on my TL??? pic.twitter.com/BmS5sPIl66 — MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) September 27, 2022

now why did i refresh my timeline and see these only fans pictures of rachel dolezal— pic.twitter.com/vjJtV2NG5G — R𝒞E (@moreofmaur) September 27, 2022

Which one of you HEATHENS purchased Rachel Dolezal’s onlyfans pic.twitter.com/HgahNhl1Tj — Muse 🏺 (@Xox_Riia) September 27, 2022