Photo: Getty
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.27.2022

Rachel Dolezal, the former white NAACP chapter president who made headlines in 2015 for claiming she identified as Black, is currently trending on social media after her OnlyFans page was leaked.

According to TMZ, Dolezal’s account is real and her representative confirmed that she’s had it for most of the year. Apparently, the 44-year-old created it to show off her Savage X Fenty lingerie.

“Welcome to my OnlyFans page, where I post creative content and interact with fans more than on any other platform! Subscribers get to see how my sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light, and lingerie on the weekends. Thanks for joining my OF Crew! I welcome feedback [and] hope you enjoy my content,” her bio reads on OnlyFans.

Some of Dolezal’s steamy pictures made their way onto Twitter Monday (Sept. 27) night and many users were disturbed. “[If] you post Rachel Dolezal’s [OnlyFans] on my TL, you’re getting blocked,” one user tweeted.

“The worst part of the Rachel Dolezal [OnlyFans] is all the money spent on seeing a nude white woman pretending to be Black that could have been going to other hard-working actual black women on [OnlyFans]. She keeps finding new ways to take from the Black community,” BlackKnight10k tweeted.

“Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans nudes going across my timeline is truly proof that Jesus Babatunde Harold Christ just needs to come collect us. Just play the trumpet. Let’s be done,” another disturbed user tweeted.

SlackSupremacy questioned what race category is her OnlyFans profile is filed under. “Rachel Dolezal filed her Onlyfans nudes under ‘ebony’?”

“I really hope you negros aren’t subscribing to Rachel Dolezal’s [OnlyFans],” wrote PierceFair89.

“Rachel Dolezal having an OnlyFans was something I did not want or need to learn existed,” another user tweeted.

See more hilarious reactions below:

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | Watching Alicia Keys taught D Smoke how to use songs to create moments

“Her show continually evolves,” D Smoke tells REVOLT in this installment of “Tour Tales.”
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  09.20.2022
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Serena Williams' boundless legacy leaves an indelible mark on tennis and beyond

The only time Serena Williams has ever stayed within the lines is on the tennis ...
By Nasheena Quick
  /  09.21.2022
View More