Latto brought the “Big Energy” during a Christmas giveaway in her hometown yesterday (Dec. 18). After hosting her second annual Win Some Give Some Foundation’s Christmas in Clayco event, the young rapper received a special gift of her own.

Jessie Goree, chair of the Clayton County board of education, and politician Stacey Abrams were present to award Latto with the key to the city. The festivities were held at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center in Jonesboro, Georgia. Not only did the “FTCU” artist receive the key, but another high honor was also bestowed. City officials declared that from now on, Dec. 18 would be “Latto Day.” The Grammy-nominated hitmaker, born Alyssa Michelle Stephens, was seen excitedly smiling in multiple photos and videos from the celebration.

In 2021, Latto’s Win Some Give Some Foundation was created to provide at-risk youth with resources and offer self-esteem support. For yesterday’s event, the 23-year-old gave families in need a Christmas dinner, presents and care packages, which included essential items. According to local news outlet The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the musician assisted nearly 3,000 residents. “I owe a lot of my success to Clayton County, so it feels really good to be here,” she shared at the giveaway.

Latto continued, “My old school Rex Mill [Middle School] is literally two minutes down the street and [as] we were driving past it, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is coming full circle.’ I’m so blessed and happy to share my blessing.” The “B**ch From Da Souf” rapper turns 24 years old on Dec. 22 and is already excited about the upcoming celebration. “#Area24 on Monday (Dec. 19)!! My costume go crazyyyy! Y’all know I put on for the Capricorns every year,” she tweeted on Saturday (Dec. 17) with an alien emoji and a flyer. Her theme this year is a play on Area 51, a classified U.S. Air Force military installation located at Groom Lake in southern Nevada that reportedly houses extraterrestrial beings.

