Sagittarius season is in full effect and JT celebrated in a major way. The Miami native’s birthday was Dec. 3, and her party was held earlier this week. Guests arrived at a venue with a decked-out Comic-Con theme.

Yesterday (Dec. 5), JT was still sharing photos and retweeting messages about her 30th birthday party. The bash was held in Miami around the time of Art Basel, which meant plenty of celebrities were in town. Some familiar faces in attendance were Saucy Santana and her City Girls group member, Yung Miami. “JT party was soooo fun! I had a ball,” the “Walk Em Like a Dog” artist tweeted. The birthday girl added, “Caresha iced me out. I love my rich a** sister.” She showed off footage of her gifts, which included a diamond necklace.

One gift that stood out was a present from her boyfriend, fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert. The “Just Wanna Rock” musician surprised JT with a custom Rolls-Royce. “All week I was so nervous about turning this big age, overthinking [and] afraid of what’s about to happen, but leave it to my best friend in the whole world to do the most for me! Love you [and] I’m super thankful for you! I’m a hot head Sag, a spoiled brat [and] so much more! But you stick with me! Ahhhhhhh, y’all I’m so freaking happy [and] thankful,” she wrote on Instagram. The post contained several pictures from the event and showed off her pricey new whip.

As for the entertainment? A certain Chicago hitmaker provided the vibes. “Y’all, [Jeremih] was at my party. He [sang] ‘Birthday Sex’ [and] ‘Favorite.’ I rapped… Damn, we had so much fun!” she shared on Twitter. Another person wrote, “I’ll always remember JT bday bash when I’m old [and] fat and that’s all that matters! Everyone had a smile on.” The City Girl reposted the happy guest’s recap of their experience. “Like, I had the time of my life last night,” JT added in another tweet.

See related posts below.

He literally spoils her and I love ❤️ that for you baby girl @ThegirlJT https://t.co/KeZhs2gTyd — Pillow_Boo 🎙🎧 (@pillow_boo) December 6, 2022

JT party was soooo fun! I had a ball — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana) December 5, 2022

Like I had the time of my life last night. — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) December 5, 2022

i’ll always remember jt bday bash when i’m old n fat and that’s all that matters! everyone had a smile on — BUCCI (@thekombucci) December 6, 2022