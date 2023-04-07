Photo: Andrew Chin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

On Dec. 9, 2022, SZA unleashed her highly anticipated SOS album. Equipped with 23 records, the sophomore LP included appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” and “Good Days.” SOS quickly grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to the 125,000 album-equivalent units sold. She stayed on top of the list for 10 consecutive weeks.

Midway through her chart-topping dominance, the St. Louis-born star kicked off her highly anticipated “SOS Tour.” The 18-date trek began on Feb. 21 and ran through March 23, bringing her relatable hits to arenas all across the country. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore yesterday (April 6), the “SOS Tour” grossed $34.5 million and sold a whopping 238,000 tickets, averaging $1.9 million and 12,812 tickets per night.

SZA previously stopped by Rolling Stone’s “Music Now” podcast a few months back and shared some of her expectations ahead of the tour, and it’s safe to say she delivered on her promises. “I’m really just excited to give people whatever they want,” she said. “Because I feel I’ve been gone for so long and people have been kind enough to watch me perform the same set for f**king five years, and that is really annoying and I get that. The patience and the love that they’ve shown me the whole way, I just wanna give them the craziest experience they could ever have and play whatever they want.”

SOS follows SZA’s widely loved 2017 debut, Ctrl, a 14-song project with appearances from Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, James Fauntleroy, Isaiah Rashad, and plenty more. Ctrl debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and has since gone triple Platinum.

