Drake clearly wasn’t playing about making Houston his next home. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Canadian star recently announced that he was purchasing property in the Texas city while there for his “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

“I had to make it official first, but I’ve been looking for a long time, trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto,” he told the crowd at Toyota Center. “And I finally, finally after all these years, I found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y’all will be seeing me around!”

On Thursday (Sept. 21), Drake shared a video of him and an associate riding through what appears to be his new ranch in the Lone Star State. “Me and my partna’, we done gone country on y’all, mane,” he said in his best attempt at a deep South accent. “We said we was going to do it for a lot of years. We doing it today.”

He continued by confirming the acquisition and spitballing a new song idea in celebration of his latest residency. “The sale is made, for sure. They said 10 horses belong to the property and four of them are boarding horses,” he added. “We gotta drop a new one for this… ‘If you see your girl at the Lover Boy Lane, it’s over.'”

Drake hasn’t been shy about his personal real estate in the past. In addition to a $75 million palace in Los Angeles, the OVO captain built an extravagant home in his hometown across the border that’s left many of his peers jaw-dropped.

“The message is delivered through the size of the rooms, and the materials, and details of the floors, and the ceilings,” Drake previously shared to Architectural Digest about his sprawling Toronto estate, which spans 50,000 square feet and includes an NBA regulation-sized basketball court. “I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”