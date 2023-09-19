Drake continues to bless random attendees of his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with lavish gifts and cash prizes. During his second Houston stop on Monday (Sept. 18), he noticed a fan in the crowd that’s made multiple appearances on previous dates.

“It’s this girl right here. I swear, I don’t know what kind of effort you put in, but I see you every show,” he stated while pointing out the concertgoer in the crowd. “Like, you are standing right here every single show. I see all the shows you’ve been to — Brooklyn, Dallas, Dallas, Houston, Houston, and you got one more in Atlanta.”

He continued, “Alright, I’m going to fly you first-class to Atlanta. I’ma let you watch the show from the V-VIP, like, we’re gonna put you somewhere real nice. And I’ma give you 10 bands, so you can spend it… You’ve been reppin’ real hard this whole tour. Yeah, I f**k wit’ you. That’s what I love to do. I love to show love.” The recipient could hardly contain her excitement as the rest of the arena watched from one of the overhead screens.

Elsewhere in the show, Drake told the crowd that he’ll soon become a resident of H-Town. “I want to tell you something. I’m excited I get to share this with night two. I had to make it official first, but I’ve been looking for a long time, trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto,” he could be heard saying in a fan-recorded clip. “And I finally, finally after all these years, I found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y’all will be seeing me around!”

Those interesting in catching Drake‘s latest run can find what’s left on the schedule below.

Remaining “It’s All A Blur Tour” dates:

Sept. 20: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Sept. 22-23: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Sept. 25-26: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sept. 28-29: Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Oct. 1-2: Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 6-7: Toronto, Canada — Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 9: Columbus, OH — United States Schottenstein Center