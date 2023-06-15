Photo: Jason Koerner / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Jamie Foxx will be starring in a new summer blockbuster. They Cloned Tyrone is a comedy that tackles government conspiracies with a 1970s Blaxploitation twist. John Boyega (The Woman King) and Teyonah Parris (Candyman) are along for the ride as the Django Unchained actor’s crime-fighting co-stars.

Yesterday evening (June 14), They Clone Tyrone premiered in Miami at the American Black Film Festival. Foxx was not in attendance as he continues to recover from an unknown medical condition that left him hospitalized in early April, but his co-stars sent him well wishes while speaking with reporters on the red carpet. “I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best,” Boyega told Entertainment Tonight, adding that they haven’t actually spoken since his health scare. “I’ve been calling. I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!”

Parris fondly recalled filming with Foxx: “We had so much fun, and he’s just such a lively person and he brings such an energy to the set. I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He’s just so amazing. It was just such an honor to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun.”

The film’s director, Juel Taylor, also gave Foxx rave reviews for his performance in the upcoming project, calling the veteran talent “a master” of his craft. “It’s hard to even get the words and just say, like, how much he gave to this movie. He definitely is in my thoughts and prayers for sure.” They Clone Tyrone debuts on Netflix on July 21.

