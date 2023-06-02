As fans continue to send well wishes to Jamie Foxx and hope for a speedy recovery, the veteran actor is spreading a little cheer. Late last month, a brand-new basketball court was gifted on his behalf to his Terrell, Texas hometown.

“Look what’s new at Breezy Hill Park! Let’s play ball! A shoutout to Jamie Foxx and Gilbert Willie Charities for making this awesome court possible,” the City of Terrell said in a Facebook post on the Friday (May 26) before Memorial Day weekend. The all-new, red and black court has the words “Foxx Hole. Believe [and] achieve” etched with a tiger logo in the center. “Terrell Fighting Tigers” also appears on the layout. “That’s so cool! Always nice to hear when [a] celebrity doesn’t forget where they came from,” one person added to a Twitter repost.

The countdown has begun! The new Breezy Hill Park basketball courts will officially open after a ribbon cutting and dedication at 10:30 a.m., June 17. pic.twitter.com/CWsUdIiff1 — City of Terrell (@CityTerrell) May 31, 2023

According to The Dallas Morning News, Foxx and Willie “go way back” and are considered best friends. “This was all from Jamie. He wanted to do something for his hometown,” Willie said of the gift. In a follow-up tweet from Wednesday (May 31), the City of Terrell announced, “The countdown has begun! The new Breezy Hill Park basketball courts will officially open after a ribbon cutting and dedication at 10:30 a.m. [on] June 17.” It is not immediately clear if the Ray star will be present for the event. As previously reported by REVOLT, on April 12, his eldest daughter revealed he was hospitalized and recovering from an unknown medical condition. She later added that he’d been released, but details have remained minimal.

In an exclusive interview published yesterday (June 1) by Extra, Foxx’s close friend and fellow entertainer, Nick Cannon, insisted the 55-year-old will address his fans “when he’s ready.” “The Masked Singer” host added, “One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private. I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner. You only can respect that.”

