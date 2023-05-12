Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, is tired of the rumors and set the record straight today (May 12). As previously reported by REVOLT, on April 12, she shared an Instagram post alerting supporters that he was hospitalized with an undisclosed “medical complication.” As shocked fans prayed for his recovery, many also made outrageous speculations.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday (May 11)! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week, too!” Corinne wrote in an Instagram Story. The post was in response to an article that claimed, “Jamie Foxx’s loved ones reportedly preparing for the worst.”

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, has given an update on Jamie’s condition. “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!“ pic.twitter.com/lBadhYDUHb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2023

Fans marveled at the great news. “Thank God. We can’t lose Jamie,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “I’ve been watching ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ recently and forgot how good it was. We can’t lose this brotha. He’s legendary.” Others wondered why some were quick to run with the rumors in the first place: “[I] never believed any of these stories about him being near death. You people are sick! True Jamie Foxx fans know he’s extremely private. Corinne Foxx shouldn’t even have had to address this. Glad Jamie Foxx is doing better.”

Last week, the 55-year-old actor broke his silence to inform fans he was doing better. “Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed,” he said in a simple, yet effective social media message. In addition to the May 3 revelation, the Academy Awards winner shared a repost from Corinne announcing the daddy-daughter duo would no longer be hosting the upcoming season of their musical game show “Beat Shazam.” “This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” a portion of the notice read.

