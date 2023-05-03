Today (May 3), Jamie Foxx addressed the public for the first time after spending weeks in the hospital recovering from an unknown medical condition. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 55-year-old’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared the troubling news of his hospitalization in an April 12 Instagram post.

In a simple yet effective message, Jamie let his fans know he was alert. “Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed,” he wrote on Instagram. Fans and celebrities alike flooded his comment section with well-wishes. “Hey, bro. AJ [McLean] from Backstreet Boys [here.] My man, [you’re] in my prayers day and night, bro. Let’s get you better and home,” the “I Want It That Way” hitmaker said under the Ray actor’s post. Tamar Braxton added, “Love to you, my brother.” Fellow entertainers CHIKA, Larenz Tate, Ludacris, T.I. and more also expressed their happiness to see him doing better.

Over in his Instagram Stories, Jamie shared another update regarding a popular television show he previously hosted. His daughter Corinne announced that “Beat Shazam” would be temporarily hosted by Nick Cannon with Kelly Osbourne filling in as a guest DJ, which Jamie reposted. A flier noted that the music-focused series “​​has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting.” It continued, “This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx.”

“Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” the post concluded. “See [you] all soon,” the “Unpredictable” singer added, along with a fox and heart emoji. According to Deadline, “Beat Shazam” is filmed in Ireland and is set to return to Fox on May 23.