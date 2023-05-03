As Jamie Foxx recovers from a medical scare in Atlanta, Georgia, his name is trending online with fans remembering the actor’s best entertainment moments.
Today (May 3), admirers of the multitalented entertainer gathered on Twitter. While some continued to offer their well wishes for Foxx, others shared past clips of him on Hollywood’s biggest stage and the music scene.
One of the videos in discussion comes from Netflix’s Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. The docuseries chronicled Kanye West’s career over two decades. A part of his work captured on film was his collaboration with Foxx on Twista’s “Slow Jamz” track. The footage unveiled the behind-the-scenes moments of Foxx and West in the studio working on the single. At one point, the Texas-born singer was seen singing, “Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross” before asking, “What else?”
Jamie Foxx working on slow jamz is iconic pic.twitter.com/qi8DJmDyC7
— Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 3, 2023
The iconic lyrics became the opening words of the song. The 2004 track earned a nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2005 Grammy Awards.
At the time of “Slow Jamz’s” release, Foxx was also showcasing his talents in the award-winning film Ray. In the biographical musical drama, Foxx starred as the iconic Ray Charles, who was blind, and depicted his 30-year career as an entertainer. A Twitter page recently shared a clip of Foxx meeting Charles before honoring him on the big screen.
Before Jamie Foxx played Ray Charles in RAY, he meet the legendary musician for real and had a jamming session with him. pic.twitter.com/v5N0YN9ZdZ
— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) April 27, 2023
After the movie’s premiere, Foxx’s acting was well-received by critics and viewers. In 2005, at the annual Academy Awards, he took home the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Ray. That year, he also won a Tony for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.
In a previous report, Nick Cannon provided an update on Foxx’s condition following his health scare. “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so we love it,” he said on “The Daily Cannon” show.
