By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

As Jamie Foxx recovers from a medical scare in Atlanta, Georgia, his name is trending online with fans remembering the actor’s best entertainment moments.

Today (May 3), admirers of the multitalented entertainer gathered on Twitter. While some continued to offer their well wishes for Foxx, others shared past clips of him on Hollywood’s biggest stage and the music scene.

One of the videos in discussion comes from Netflix’s Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. The docuseries chronicled Kanye West’s career over two decades. A part of his work captured on film was his collaboration with Foxx on Twista’s “Slow Jamz” track. The footage unveiled the behind-the-scenes moments of Foxx and West in the studio working on the single. At one point, the Texas-born singer was seen singing, “Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross” before asking, “What else?”

The iconic lyrics became the opening words of the song. The 2004 track earned a nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

At the time of “Slow Jamz’s” release, Foxx was also showcasing his talents in the award-winning film Ray. In the biographical musical drama, Foxx starred as the iconic Ray Charles, who was blind, and depicted his 30-year career as an entertainer. A Twitter page recently shared a clip of Foxx meeting Charles before honoring him on the big screen.

After the movie’s premiere, Foxx’s acting was well-received by critics and viewers. In 2005, at the annual Academy Awards, he took home the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Ray. That year, he also won a Tony for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

In a previous report, Nick Cannon provided an update on Foxx’s condition following his health scare. “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so we love it,” he said on “The Daily Cannon” show.

Kandi Burruss inches closer to EGOT status with Emmy and Tony nominations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Ms. Pat says she forgave family and her abusers, so she could finally start living

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz drops off black-and-white visual for "ROLLING STONE"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

BJ The Chicago Kid releases new "Forgot Your Name" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz officially announces “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show becomes the most watched in history

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Mahalia shares new performance of "Terms and Conditions"

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Ciara joins Big Freedia for new "$100 Bill" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Jacquees puts his spin on Coco Jones' "ICU" in latest Quemix

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Rihanna gracing the Met Gala carpet fashionably late had Twitter questioning its bedtime

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Yung Miami

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.01.2023
