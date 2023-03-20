Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Fans are concerned after former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal shared a photo of himself from a hospital bed without explanation. “I’m always watching [Ernie Johnson] and [Candace Parker]. Miss y’all,” he tweeted with the image yesterday (March 19).

The trio are co-hosts for “NBA on TNT.” Parker, a WNBA player for the Las Vegas Aces, retweeted his message, adding, “Love ya, big fella.” Johnson has not publicly responded, but it’s possible the two could have already spoken privately. However, neither gave insight to what was going on. “What the hell [happened] to Shaq?” one person tweeted in response to the photo of him lying in a hospital bed with his eyes closed and tubes attached to his body.

As of today (March 20), Shaq’s post has received thousands of responses. Former NBA player and two-time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert was among the sea of supporters hoping for the best. “[You] good, big man?” he asked. Another individual wrote, “Prayers up for the best center of all time.” Off the court, the Newark, New Jersey native is known for his over-the-top, playful personality and happy disposition. Since his 2011 NBA retirement, the former Lakers frontman has spent time as a sportscaster, where he’s often seen playing pranks on his co-hosts. His antics with Charles Barkley almost always go viral.

In 1996, O’Neal starred as a magical genie named Kazaam in a feature film of the same title, who granted a troubled kid three wishes. Later, in a 2012 interview with GQ, he shared how he related to the project. “I was a medium-level juvenile delinquent from Newark who always dreamed about doing a movie,” Shaq said in part. When he’s not on TV, he keeps the party going as DJ Diesel. On March 6, the sports living legend turned 51 years old. That weekend, he celebrated by throwing a “Sneaker Ball” birthday bash in Atlanta.

Here’s to a speedy recovery!

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson pray with inmates at Florida maximum security prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Howard University to play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 31 years

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nigerian student dancers nail viral recreation of Rihanna's halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Megan Thee Stallion returns for March Madness Music Festival in Houston

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Jonathan Majors set to play Dennis Rodman in upcoming film

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Halftime Report | Black Diamonds: The revolutionary women of the Negro Leagues

By Nasheena Quick
  /  03.08.2023

WNBA's Atlanta Dream makes big hires ahead of 2023 season

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.07.2023

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

JAY-Z reportedly sent 100 red roses to senior living facility after viral Super Bowl TikTok performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

N.O.R.E. on Rihanna's second pregnancy reveal: "They don’t call him ASAP for nothing"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.04.2023

Shaq launches "Setting up Students for Success" mentorship program

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

NFL coach Brian Flores' discrimination lawsuit heading to court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
