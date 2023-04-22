Jamie Foxx is continuing to make strides as he recovers from a “medical emergency” that has led to the movie star being hospitalized in Atlanta for nearly two weeks.

A source close to the situation confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday (April 21) that the Academy Award winner is not only on the mend but that he is conscious despite ongoing speculation about his condition. “He’s OK, thank God,” said the individual. “He’s still in the hospital, and doctors are running tests, but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

The multitalented artist was in town along with Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, and others for the filming of their upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action. Jamie reportedly did not suffer the medical issue while on set, nor was he transported to the hospital by production. In his absence, production has resumed with the use of a body double and a look-alike. The latter was spotted in photos filming with Diaz last week.

Public details as to what led Jamie to the hospital remain unknown. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, broke the news that a health scare had occurred. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” wrote Corinne in an April 12 Instagram post. She continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Across social media, well wishes and uplifting messages to the beloved actor continue to be observed. On Thursday (April 20), Martin Lawrence sent prayers to his fellow comedian after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I hear he’s doing better,” said Lawrence. “My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him.”