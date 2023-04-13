Photo: Chandan Khanna/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

On Wednesday (April 12), Jamie Foxx‘s daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to social media to reveal that her father is recuperating after experiencing “a health complication.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” her message read. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

According to TMZ, a hospitalized Foxx is both communicating and showing immediate signs of improvement. It was also confirmed by the outlet that his condition was severe enough to have family members from out of town join the legendary actor, comedian, and recording artist during this time. Any other specifics are yet to be revealed.

Prior to the aforementioned episode, Foxx was in Atlanta working on an upcoming film titled Back In Action. The Netflix production is set to star the Ray talent alongside Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Andrew Scott. Other movies starring Foxx, including They Cloned Tyrone, Strays, and God Is a Bullet, are set to make landfall soon.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Foxx honored his sister, DeOndra Dixon, back in October of 2022 on the second anniversary of her tragic passing. “DeOndra, I know [you’re] in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs. I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright. I love [you] forever,” he said on Instagram.

In his initial announcement about Dixon‘s death, Foxx called her a “bright light” that “will always be alive.”

“DeOndra, you have left a hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me,” he lamented. “I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered, but we will put the pieces back together with your love.”

