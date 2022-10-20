In a beautiful and touching tribute to his sister, Jamie Foxx remembers DeOndra Dixon two years after she passed away.

On Wednesday (Oct. 19), the 54-year-old actor shared several throwback photos of Dixon on his Instagram, writing in the caption, “DeOndra I know [you’re] in heaven making everyone laugh…and have everyone dancing to your songs. I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright. I love [you] forever, ” he wrote. Dixon was 36 years old when she passed away on Oct. 19, 2020.

When Foxx announced the news of Dixon’s death in 2020, he wrote that “she will always be alive” to him.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces…my beautiful, loving sister DeOndra has transitioned…I say ‘transitioned’ because she will always be alive…anyone who knew my sis…knew that she was a bright light,” he wrote. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…even gave her boyfriend, [Chris Brown], a run for his money…well, I know she is in heaven now, dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable, I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me…my family…and her friends…from dancing in the ‘Blame it on the alcohol’ video… to dancing on [at] Grammys…And becoming the ambassador to global down syndrome…from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the [Rio Grande]…to serenading us with all of her music.”

Foxx continued, “DeOndra, you have left a hole in my heart…but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me…I love you with every ounce of me…our family is shattered, but we will put the pieces back together with your love…and y’all, please keep my family in your prayers.”

Dixon was named the ambassador of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.

Scroll down to see Jamie Foxx’s second anniversary tribute and announcement of his little sister’s passing:

