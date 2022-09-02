The culture may be aware that Jamie Foxx is the voice behind one of the catchiest producer tags in hip hop history, but his kids are having a hard time wrapping their minds around the fact that the sound stems from their dad’s iconic television sitcom.

Over the years, the “Yo Pi’erre, you wanna come out here?” audio from “The Jamie Foxx Show” has graced the tracks of the Kansas native-produced records, including Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia” and Young Nudy’s “Long Ride.” Foxx not only approves of the tag, but confirmed that he is a fan. “I thought it was great, man,” said the Day Shift actor. In a recent interview, he also revealed that his 13-year-old daughter did not believe her father was the man behind the catchy audio. “I’m always trying to impress my daughter – she’s 13 and with her friends, and I’m like, ‘Listen, that’s me saying that,’ and she’s like, ‘Dad, that ain’t you,'” Foxx explained. “Because, you know, she’s too young to have see that show when it was out.”

In fact, he says his children are fans of another popular 90s sitcom, “Martin.” “Lord bless, my kids was ‘Martin’ fans, said the 57-year-old. “They watched ‘Martin’ back to back. I said, ‘Man, ya’ll ain’t going to watch ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’?” Foxx says he even had to provide proof that it was him saying the line. “So I had to show her where the line came from,” he added. “That gave me some cool points and I appreciate it.”

The “Unpredictable” crooner also confirmed that he did not charge Bourne to use the iconic line throughout his music. As previously reported by REVOLT, Bourne dropped off his new “Good Movie” single today (Sept. 2) while fans wait for his highly anticipated “Good Movie World Tour” to kickoff on Tuesday (Sept. 6).