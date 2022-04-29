Producer Pi’erre Bourne and Pepsi are delivering on the commitment to provide new artists with an opportunity to shine. The finalists for the inaugural Pepsi Music Lab program have officially been revealed.

Plans for the Pepsic Music Lab program were first revealed in December 2021 with a mission to break down industry barriers and allow rising artists an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“I’m proud to have the chance to work with a brand like Pepsi that sees the value of giving the future generation a shot at growing and learning,” said Pi’erre.

Young musicians were invited to apply for the three-day Pepsi Music Lab Academy which consisted of an extensive retreat alongside Pi’erre and some of his most trusted partners to work on new music.

The goal of the retreat was to provide new artists with a space to nurture their music skills. During the 3-day experience the finalists were able to work closely with Pi’erre to co-produce an original track now available on all streaming platforms including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, Pandora, Tidal and others.

Artists Starchild Kyla, TooFiyaa and WNTRBRK as well as Pi’erre, brought the track to life through Sosshouse Records. The new track was distributed by Symphonic.

As Pepsi works to continue to support and uplift artists, one of the finalists will have the chance to join Mary J. Blige during the Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit on May 6.

Starchild Kayla will share her “She Got Now” track during an event located at Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia. She will then join an interactive panel moderated by YouTube Music Artist Relations Manager Rachel Jackson.

Black women who serve as talent managers for artists including LL Cool J, Future, Gunna, and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul herself, Mary J. Blige, will also join as panelists.