Pi’erre Bourne’s forthcoming project, Good Movie, is officially making landfall very soon. To increase the anticipation, the multitalented artist dropped off the official title track and album trailer yesterday (Aug. 29). On the new song, he embodies the album’s theme — about how his life is a movie — as he flexes his rockstar lifestyle over his own hypnotic production:

Yeah, he’s not like that (In yo’ system), that boy not like that (In yo’ system)/ My life’s a good movie, yeah, yeah (In yo’ system) ’cause she be so into me/ I gave her my room key, yeah, yeah, take the elevator to me, yeah, yeah, ayy/ She been tryna use me, yеah, yeah, so, I f**k her how I usually, yeah

Feel like Elon Musk, ayy, I could raise yo’ stocks, pull up in a truck, we gon’ wrap the block, yeah/ Rollie on my left, ayy, gotta keep a clock, ayy, grinding to my death, ayy, so I never stop/ Ayy, my money look like blue cheese, yeah, yeah, b**ch, I’m ballin’ like the Drew League, yeah, yeah/

Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait too long to catch Bourne at a show. Last month, he announced his “Good Movie World Tour,” his most massive tour to date. Bourne is set to perform across North America before heading overseas to the U.K., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The North American dates kick off in Houston on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will wrap in Seattle on Oct. 19.

Just a few weeks ago, Juicy J and Bourne unveiled their recent collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’. Last year, he closed out a successful run with the fifth installment of The Life Of Pi’erre, the fan-favorite series he started years ago in 2016.

Be sure to press play on Pi’erre Bourne’s brand new “Good Movie” single down below.