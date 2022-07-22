Today (July 22), Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer Pi’erre Bourne announces his “Good Movie World Tour.” The journey marks his most massive tour to date, as he is set to perform across North America before heading overseas to the U.K., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The North American dates kick off in Houston on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will wrap in Seattle on Oct. 19.

Just a few weeks ago, Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne officially unveiled their brand new collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’. Last year, Pi’erre Bourne closed out a successful run with the fifth installment of The Life Of Pi’erre. He started the series years ago in 2016 while still producing heavily for other major artists. TLOP 5 boasts appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Sharc. He has dropped off a plethora of accompanying visuals for fans to enjoy from the project, including standouts like “Groceries,” “4U,” and “Juice.”

General tickets for the North American and international dates can be purchased at yopierre.com/tour. Be sure to check out the official “Good Movie World Tour” dates below:

Tue Sep 06 – Houston, TX

Wed Sep 07 – Austin, TX

Thu Sep 08 – Dallas, TX

Sat Sep 10 – New Orleans, LA

Mon Sep 12 – St. Louis, MO

Tue Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN

Thu Sep 15 – Minneapolis, MN

Fri Sep 16 – Chicago, IL

Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON

Mon Sep 19 – Detroit, MI

Wed Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA

Fri Sep 23 – Cleveland, OH

Sat Sep 24 – Cincinnati, OH

Mon Sep 26 – Boston, MA

Wed Sep 28 – New Haven, CT

Thu Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA

Sun Oct 02 – Raleigh, NC

Mon Oct 03 – Silver Spring, MD

Wed Oct 05 – New York, NY

Sat Oct 08 – Denver, CO

Tue Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ

Wed Oct 12 – Anaheim, CA

Fri Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA

Sun Oct 16 – San Francisco, CA

Mon Oct 17 – Portland, OR

Tue Oct 18 – Vancouver, BC

Wed Oct 19 – Seattle, WA

Wed Nov 02 – Dublin, IE

Thurs Nov 03 – Amsterdam, NL

Fri Nov 04 – Antwerpen, BE

Sun Nov 06 – Stockholm, SE

Mon Nov 07 – Copenhagen, DK

Tues Nov 08 – Berlin, DE

Weds Nov 09 – Frankfurt, DE

Fri Nov 11 – Warsaw, PL

Sat Nov 12 – Prague, CZ

Mon Nov 14 – Vienna, AT

Tues Nov 15 – Zurich, CH

Thus Nov 17 – Bristol, UK

Sat Nov 19 – Birmingham, UK

Sun Nov 20 – Manchester, UK

Mon Nov 21 – London, UK

Weds Nov 23 – Lille, FR

Nov 24 – Paris, FR

Tues Dec 13 – Brisbane, AU

Weds Dec 14 – Melbourne, AU

Fri Dec 16 – Sydney, AU

Sat Dec 17 – Auckland, NZ