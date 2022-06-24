Today (June 24), Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne have officially unveiled their brand new collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’. The project is executive produced by Juicy and boasts a sole guest appearance from Project Pat. The duo set the tone by sharing the first single from Space Age Pimpin‘ earlier this month titled “This Fronto,” where Pi’erre Bourne’s production met Juicy J’s signature flow for a perfect musical match:

Ruth Chris steakhouse, I just ordered me a stoved chicken ’cause I’m staked out/ Try me and I’ll have them Glocks outside your house, staked out, bussin’ like the grayhound/ Moon rock got me spaced out, fuck that bitch for forty minutes then I kick your bae out/ Careful on the way down I shot all my kids and now her face look likе a playground

How I like ’em, face down, ass in thе earth like an ostrich, old school seas/ Stake on me, n***a, I ain’t boxin’ (I ain’t boxin’) hold-ups on you, I ain’t Jake Paul, n***a (Mm-mm)/ Doctor can’t save you with a cape on

Prior to this, Juicy J also dropped off a joint album with Wiz Khalifa titled Stoner’s Night. That 4/20-friendly project included assists from names like BIG30, Project Pat, and Elle Varner.

This time last year, Pi’erre Bourne closed out a successful run with the fifth installment of The Life Of Pi’erre. He birthed the series years ago in 2016 while still producing heavily for other artists. The album boasts appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Sharc. He has dropped off a plethora of accompanying visuals for fans to enjoy from the project, including standouts like “Groceries,” “4U,” and “Juice.”

Be sure to press play on “This Fronto” by Pi’erre Bourne and Juicy J from the forthcoming Space Age Pimpin’ down below.