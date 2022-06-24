By Regina Cho
  /  06.24.2022

Today (June 24), Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne have officially unveiled their brand new collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’. The project is executive produced by Juicy and boasts a sole guest appearance from Project Pat. The duo set the tone by sharing the first single from Space Age Pimpin‘ earlier this month titled “This Fronto,” where Pi’erre Bourne’s production met Juicy J’s signature flow for a perfect musical match:

Ruth Chris steakhouse, I just ordered me a stoved chicken ’cause I’m staked out/ Try me and I’ll have them Glocks outside your house, staked out, bussin’ like the grayhound/ Moon rock got me spaced out, fuck that bitch for forty minutes then I kick your bae out/ Careful on the way down I shot all my kids and now her face look likе a playground

How I like ’em, face down, ass in thе earth like an ostrich, old school seas/ Stake on me, n***a, I ain’t boxin’ (I ain’t boxin’) hold-ups on you, I ain’t Jake Paul, n***a (Mm-mm)/ Doctor can’t save you with a cape on

Prior to this, Juicy J also dropped off a joint album with Wiz Khalifa titled Stoner’s Night. That 4/20-friendly project included assists from names like BIG30, Project Pat, and Elle Varner.

This time last year, Pi’erre Bourne closed out a successful run with the fifth installment of The Life Of Pi’erre. He birthed the series years ago in 2016 while still producing heavily for other artists. The album boasts appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Sharc. He has dropped off a plethora of accompanying visuals for fans to enjoy from the project, including standouts like “Groceries,” “4U,” and “Juice.”

Be sure to press play on “This Fronto” by Pi’erre Bourne and Juicy J from the forthcoming Space Age Pimpin’ down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Juicy J
Pi'erre Bourne

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye deliver a sensual performance of "Roll Some Mo"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet BillyABSTRACT, designer and founder of Black-owned brand ABSTRACT THOUGHT

During the segment, we talk to designer, entrepreneur and founder of ABSTRACT THOUGHT, BillyABSTRACT, about ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.17.2022
View More