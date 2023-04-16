Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Despite rampant online speculation, little remains known about the health scare Jamie Foxx experienced earlier this week. A source who spoke with CNN on Friday (April 14) said the Academy Award-winning actor remains under observation at a hospital in Atlanta.

“They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” said the person with intimate knowledge of the ongoing health issue. In a message to fans posted to Instagram on Wednesday (April 12), Corinne Foxx, Jamie’s oldest daughter, wrote, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [April 11]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” She went on to ask for privacy. A source who spoke with People corroborated claims of Jamie’s continued recovery, stating that he is “steadily improving.”

Jamie was in Atlanta alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close to work on their upcoming Netflix action-comedy Back in Action. At least one day of filming was canceled as the crew rebounded from the medical emergency. Jamie and Diaz previously worked together in 1999’s Any Given Sunday and again in 2014 on Annie. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” she sang her co-star’s praises. “He’s so great, he’s easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented,” she said. As shared by Jamie, Back in Action will mark the actress’ return to work after stepping away from the limelight nearly a decade ago. At this time, details about plans to wrap up and release the Netflix project have not been announced.

Comments on Corinne’s post have been disabled, but messages of support, prayers, and fond memories of the actor have flooded social media. Tributes flooding social media have proven that the Ray actor may be one of the most pleasant stars to encounter. Read some of the fond fan recollections in the post below.

