Despite rampant online speculation, little remains known about the health scare Jamie Foxx experienced earlier this week. A source who spoke with CNN on Friday (April 14) said the Academy Award-winning actor remains under observation at a hospital in Atlanta.

“They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” said the person with intimate knowledge of the ongoing health issue. In a message to fans posted to Instagram on Wednesday (April 12), Corinne Foxx, Jamie’s oldest daughter, wrote, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [April 11]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” She went on to ask for privacy. A source who spoke with People corroborated claims of Jamie’s continued recovery, stating that he is “steadily improving.”

Jamie was in Atlanta alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close to work on their upcoming Netflix action-comedy Back in Action. At least one day of filming was canceled as the crew rebounded from the medical emergency. Jamie and Diaz previously worked together in 1999’s Any Given Sunday and again in 2014 on Annie. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” she sang her co-star’s praises. “He’s so great, he’s easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented,” she said. As shared by Jamie, Back in Action will mark the actress’ return to work after stepping away from the limelight nearly a decade ago. At this time, details about plans to wrap up and release the Netflix project have not been announced.

Comments on Corinne’s post have been disabled, but messages of support, prayers, and fond memories of the actor have flooded social media. Tributes flooding social media have proven that the Ray actor may be one of the most pleasant stars to encounter. Read some of the fond fan recollections in the post below.

I remember coming to Ohio for my Aunt's funeral. I was later going to an NBA all star party, and ran into Jamie Foxx, and he shook my hand. I also shook Michael Jordan's hand too, but Jamie made me smile. This was 1997. Get well soon 🙏🏾#JamieFoxx — E. McNeal (@mrsemcneal) April 16, 2023

Met Jamie Foxx along with Leo & Toby at The Great Gatsby release party in New York. I was working at a modeling agency at the time. We were invited to join their table & I quickly told him how The Jamie Foxx was one of the best sitcoms running when I was younger. — LOVE U 🇳🇬 (@nohstudios_) April 16, 2023

Jamie Foxx is a national treasure. He treated me like fam when I met and interviewed him. God bless him with love for a COMPLETE recovery! https://t.co/BlhzJQQQFv — The FIRST King James (@RoyalTeeATL) April 16, 2023

Wishing one of the kindest people I’ve ever met a speedy recovery🙏🏻❤️‍🩹@iamjamiefoxx #JamieFoxx pic.twitter.com/BULvhkwTZk — ✖️ 𝕭𝖗𝖎 ✖️ (@BriMar___) April 16, 2023

One of the few amazing moments while working with #JamieFoxx Jamie would come on set and make everyone feel like they’re home.He is without a doubt the best storyteller I’ve met.The cast would just gather around in between takes and listen to his stories. He’s always dancing 🫶🏿 pic.twitter.com/jV613A6SlQ — Roy Williams Jr. (@RoyWilliamsJr) April 15, 2023

I met #JamieFoxx 1 time in LA showing my very old old friend @lavidaNOTA around. When I still his friend and he was still sane. It was #TravisScott performing that night. Dude told me how much he loved SA. Adored Nelson Mandela and all. It’s was heartwarming. Broer loves SA FR ❤️ — Tshiamo Letshwene (@TshiamoLets) April 15, 2023

I met Jamie Foxx at a Sacramento Kings game during half time in the team owner’s private lounge. Hung out with him for a few minutes. Jamie is a very nice person. Warm and friendly to everyone. Wish him a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 — Andy Sabherwal (@AndySabherwal) April 15, 2023

I met Jamie Foxx at a Denver comedy performance in 1993. He was supremely confident and he electrified the audience with his show! I spoke to him before he went onstage and he said, “Oh, you gonna like it!”

Godspeed, Jamie – can’t wait to see you onstage again! 🙏🏽❤️ @iamjamiefoxx https://t.co/J7o3R68drJ — James Ainsworth (@Softshade) April 14, 2023

I met him at SFO several yrs back. He was late for his flight & took pics w/ anyone who would let him cut in line. I thanked him for being so awesome of an accomplice to the #DisCo via his sister and he told me that she was his rock and he was on his way home to her. — Rebecca Cokley (@RebeccaCokley) April 15, 2023