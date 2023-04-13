Jamie Foxx fans across the world were shocked yesterday (April 12) when they learned the beloved Academy Award-winning actor suffered from an unknown “medical complication.” As previously reported by REVOLT, his eldest daughter, 29-year-old Corrine Foxx, shared the news via social media.

In her brief message, she noted, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” The announcement nearly stopped supporters in their tracks. “Man, I almost cried just now! [I] hope he gets better soon,” one person tweeted in response to the troubling message. Another wrote, “Don’t scare me like that.”

I saw this and my ♥️ nearly dropped. Prayers to Jamie Foxx and his family. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/i0OSyItVbN — Misse not Missy. (@missesluvjones) April 13, 2023

Others shared fond memories of the national treasure. “Prayers for Jamie Foxx. He came to a Mavs game last year. I’m trying to interview him [and] he grabs my phone, hands it to the person with him and says, ‘Let’s pose.’ Will never forget this moment. Hope he gets well soon and is back entertaining us again. God bless,” a woman said, sharing photos of the two happily standing on a basketball court. Another post added, “Reminder that Jamie Foxx has endless range.” It included a video of the 55-year-old doing an impressive impersonation of Former President Donald Trump boasting about how much he loved Death Row Records while sitting next to Snoop Dogg.

“I’m so happy we’ve been giving Jamie Foxx his flowers this whole time, and not just when he had a medical emergency. He truly deserves them all. Wishing him a speedy recovery!” another fan wrote of the Ray talent. David Alan Grier, who co-starred with the “Fall For Your Type” singer in the ‘90s sketch comedy series “In Living Color,” also extended kind words. “I’m praying for you, Jamie Foxx. Get well soon!” the fellow comedian shared. Jamie’s accolades from his decades-long career include an MTV Generation Award, NAACP Image Award, a Golden Globe Award and dozens more.

See other reactions below.

I’m praying for you Jamie Foxx. Get well soon! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Bk2Uxhmy97 — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) April 13, 2023

💜🙏🏾 Prayers for Jamie Foxx. He came to a Mavs game last year. I’m trying to interview him- he grabs my phone, hands it to the person with him and says “let’s pose.” 😮Will never forget this moment. Hope he gets well soon and is back entertaining us again. God bless. pic.twitter.com/pvP7slAXGJ — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) April 13, 2023

Reminder that Jamie Foxx has endless range: pic.twitter.com/82AKj1bRJC — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 13, 2023

not the most talented man on earth!! 😭😭😭😭🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — MUSIC P (@iamMusicP) April 13, 2023

I’m so happy we’ve been giving Jamie Foxx his flowers this whole time and not just when he had a medical emergency. He truly deserves them all. Wishing him a speedy recovery! 🥹💕 — The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) April 13, 2023

Kanye West Feat Jamie Foxx

"Gold Digger"

(2005) pic.twitter.com/9p6J9DbOfO — 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐑𝐧'𝐁 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 (@RapRnbOG) April 12, 2023

I pray for you @iamjamiefoxx please rest and heal don't over do it and take care of you. I pray for a full recovery 🙏🏽 much love ❤️ — Avis (@peachtree0223) April 13, 2023

Man I almost cried til I saw he was fine — Queenlives__🤎 (@Queenlives14) April 13, 2023

Whew chile I was so scared reading this 🙏🏾 — MATTHEW (@imparrain) April 13, 2023