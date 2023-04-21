Photo: Jesse Grant / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Celebrities and fans have continued to pray for Jamie Foxx‘s recovery, and according to a close friend, his health is improving.

Yesterday (April 20), Martin Lawrence received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Afterward, he spoke with Extra about the current condition of his longtime friend. “He’s doing better,” Lawrence informed the outlet.

The Bad Boys star also shared his condolences and well wishes for the Just Mercy actor. “My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood,” he continued. “Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.” 

Lawrence’s update on Jamie comes after a source informed CNN last week that the Academy Awards winner was at an Atlanta hospital undergoing observation. “They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” the source told the outlet.

Two days before, Jamie’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, told her dad’s fans that he’d recently experienced a health issue. Corinne wrote on social media, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [April 11]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx)

She added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers” before asking for privacy on behalf of her family. As previously reported, Jamie was initially in Atlanta for filming. The 55-year-old actor was joined by Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, and more on the set of Netflix’s Back In Action.

While Jamie continues his recovery, several images of ongoing production have circulated online. In the photos, actress Diaz was seen walking alongside a man, who appeared to be Jamie’s stunt double. 

