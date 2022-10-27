Salt-N-Pepa are the latest celebrities to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the emcees will receive their star in the recording category, making them the 2,739th star on the legendary Walk of Fame.

In Tuesday’s statement, Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said: “This upcoming star ceremony honoring hip hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa will honor the amazing ’80s music we all love, and so many grew up with! We’re placing these ladies of hip hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk of Fame star of another queen of hip hop, Missy Elliott!”

Missy Elliott congratulated the iconic hip hop group on Twitter, stating that they inspired her to become a rapper. “What a blessing to be beside Salt-N-Pepa, who inspired me to rap,” she tweeted. “My sisters for over [two] decades [and] they took a lot of criticism coming in this game to make the female emcees after them walk through the door a lot easier. Thank you, S&P. RESPECT.”

The rap group replied to the Virginia artist, sharing the same sentiments: “Our stars being beside each other makes it all the more special. Your sisterhood and friendship [are] such a blessing. Thank you, Missy Elliott.”

According to Billboard, Salt-N-Pepa, Cheryl James and Sandra Denton, respectively, started as a group in 1985 and have achieved countless accomplishments, including three No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, five albums on the Billboard 200, and winning a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 1995. In doing so, Salt-N-Pepa became the first women rap group to achieve this feat. The duo holds the record for the best-selling album of all time by any female rap group with their fourth studio EP, Very Necessary, released in 1993.

The ceremony honoring Salt-N-Pepa will take place on Friday, Nov. 4, with speeches from MC Lyte and Roxanne Shanté.

Check out Missy Elliott’s congratulatory tweet and Salt-N-Pepa’s response down below:

👑👑🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 What a Blessing to be beside Salt & Pepa who inspired me to Rap! My sisters for over 2 Decades! & they took a lot of Criticism coming in this game to make the female emcees after them walk through the door a lot easier💜 Thank you S&P RESPECT👑 https://t.co/mqdbMUpnnA — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 26, 2022