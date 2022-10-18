As previously reported by REVOLT, in August, the city of Portsmouth, Virginia honored hip hop living legend Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott with a street in her name. In a unanimous vote, the city council chose to show their appreciation for the entertainer by giving her a boulevard in her hometown.

“I am so humbly grateful,” she said at the time. Yesterday (Oct. 17), the star was finally able to see “Missy Elliot Boulevard.” The location was previously named McLean Street. According to local news station WAVY10, other hometown heroes in attendance for the official street naming ceremony included Pusha T, Trey Songz and Timbaland. The special event took place at Manor High School’s football stadium, where masses showed up to support the icon.

ATTENTION🚨🚨🚨MISSY ELLIOTT BLVD is on the Google Map🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #VA baybeeeeee🙌🏾#757 P-TOWN pic.twitter.com/k16Ile5KVw — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 18, 2022

A Portsmouth Public School spokesperson told the news station that the ceremony’s location could accommodate 3,600 people, but so many fans came out that some, unfortunately, had to be turned away. This morning (Oct. 18), the “Lose Control” artist was still appreciating all of the love. “ATTENTION! MISSY ELLIOTT BLVD is on the Google Map! #VA baybeeeeee #757 P-TOWN,” she tweeted.

Elliott continued to give thanks in another post. “#VA #757 WAIT, a WHOLE BLVD! God is good! I am not perfect [and] I’ve had ups [and] downs when some doubted me [and] thought I would give up. I PRAYED [and] got back up every time. Hopefully, this will INSPIRE [someone] else to KEEP PUSHING!” the rapper wrote. She was also given a key to the city by Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.

In addition to her fellow Virginia artists who showed up for the big day, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Bobby Scott were present as well. “Had a great day in Portsmouth honoring @MissyElliott at her alma mater Manor High School and for the dedication of Missy Elliott Boulevard. Her groundbreaking career is an inspiration and source of immense pride for the entire Hampton Roads community,” Scott wrote. Youngkin declared Oct. 17 as Missy Elliott Day.

See related tweets below.

