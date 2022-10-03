Pusha T is currently on his “It’s Almost Dry Tour,” and while each city no doubt has a unique story, St. Louis might take the cake. While responding to fans on Twitter, the New York native discovered that one supporter misplaced a very important item while enjoying the show.

“I lost my prosthetic leg at your STL show, still had fun, [though],” a fan who identified himself as Mitchell said. Pusha retweeted the message on Friday (Sept. 30), saying, “We gotta find that, man … If you were at the STL show and know where my guy’s prosthetic leg is … [please] hand it over.” The post has already been retweeted almost 3,000 times.

One person wrote, “I’m curious as to what point in the evening he realized his leg was gone. Was it on the way to the bar? Was he dancing and suddenly lopsided? Did he just wake up [with] no idea where it went?” Another fan claimed to have seen it in the bathroom of venue, The Pageant.

On Oct. 1, local St. Louis news station Fox 2 Now shared that they reached out to the venue’s box office to see if anyone had filed a missing item report. So far, there has been no confirmation regarding Mitchell’s prosthetic limb. Pusha’s “It’s Almost Dry Tour” runs through Dec. 21 in Dublin, Ireland. The tour isn’t the only thing keeping the artist busy, though.

In September, Pusha opened up about a couple of projects he recently worked on. One is his newly released Arby’s diss track against McDonald’s. During an interview, he discussed how his lyrics ended up in the fast food feud. “The business relationship between Arby’s and me is really strong because we’re both just very passionate and very committed to the quality that we put out,” he said.

Pusha continued, “That’s what I’ve noticed, synonymously, myself and my music, and with them, it’s the food and the product and just making everything connect and making the storylines connect.”