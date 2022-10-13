Ginuwine suffered a scary situation earlier this week, as reported by Page Six. The singer was rehearsing for an upcoming act on the CW’s “Magic With the Stars” with famed magician Criss Angel when he lost consciousness while submerged underwater.

While the 51-year-old singer was filming in Las Vegas, a video shows him holding his breath in a tank before panicking and hitting the sides of the walls to be let out. Crew members rushed to free him and attempted to keep him calm before paramedics arrived at the scene. Ginuwine was reportedly “carried away onstage unconscious” but “later made a full recovery.”

One person who was on set during the tense moments spoke with the Daily Mail, saying, “It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight. In the show, he was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.” They added, “Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears.”

Elgin Lumpkin aka Ginuwine reportedly passed out while rehearsing for an underwater stunt with performer Criss Angel

A representative for the “So Anxious” singer released a statement, saying, “Ginuwine is okay and he made a full recovery. He was conquering a fear. Fortunately, everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.” The series is set to premiere on Oct. 22. Comedian Loni Love and magician Lance Burton will join Angel as judges on the show.

Angel has already been promoting the upcoming series on social media with clips. In at least one tweet, Ginuwine is laughing with the three judges while on stage. At this time, none of the cast members have made any public statements about the risky incident. The news began to spread today (Oct. 13), and while most fans were happy to hear the singer is safe and recovering just fine, others were upset that he could have been hurt.

“We cannot have magicians putting our most treasured musicians in harm’s way. This madness must stop,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “This is traumatic.” See related tweets below.

