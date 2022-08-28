Ginuwine is done explaining to his fans that he still has the moves, and instead, he has resorted to proving it. Throughout the summer months, the singer has found himself the subject of endless jokes and memes for his execution of choreography.

For instance, a week ago, he became a viral hit amongst Black Twitter users when his dance moves during a recent performance moved people to laughter. The “Same Ol’ G” singer initially responded to the commentary by stating that he had no idea he was “still even newsworthy.” His fans, however, were swift in reminding him that he remains culturally relevant, even when his music is not the reason everyone is talking about him.

All in the name of comedy, he was likened to a bobblehead and was edited into memes showing him dancing with Michael Jackson. All of which provoked Ginuwine to say it was time he stopped referring to himself as “the ole man.” Take a look at some of the memes below.

Somebody said Ginuwine looks like Quagmire and I’ve been weeping ever since. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/23frTroKAs — Somebody’s Fine Mama 💋🫶🏾 (@BombshellCole) August 23, 2022

Me dancing after my momma whooped me and it didn’t hurt. pic.twitter.com/PiH5ooT7Sk — Christian Pope | 🇳🇬 (@say_blk) August 24, 2022

That shower this morning was EVERYTHING! 🧖🏽🚿 pic.twitter.com/9QIIHXazVK — Mela Yela (@_melayela_) August 25, 2022

Bruh this man Ginuwine stay on a meme lol pic.twitter.com/OV64y5Ldys — Unbreakable Kicks (@Break111710) August 24, 2022

Now, with a bit more pep in his step, he is back on social media showing off his moves. On Saturday (Aug. 27), Ginuwine rallied up a few of his dancers to join him in doing some choreography to Jackson’s 80s hit record “Thriller.” From the neck and shoulder shimmy to the leg slide, it was evident he was having a good time.

The TGT group member captioned the video, “Hey, I have fun with it. OLE School for life. Check out the ‘Same Ol’ G’ slide. Just staying smooth with the bobble head lol lol lol lol. Love it #wine #kingmeme. Let’s go, just finished a joint. We coming to you baby, let’s go!!!!!!! Yep that’s all I have to do lol want more? Do your research lol.” Peep his moves for yourself by watching the video below.