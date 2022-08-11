Last year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Nipsey Hussle was among 38 names chosen to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. Now, it has been confirmed by the same governing body that the late rapper and entrepreneur would receive his star Aug. 15, which would have been his 37th birthday. He will join the likes of actor Michael B. Jordan, hip hop collective Black Eyed Peas, and athlete-turned-media personality Michael Strahan as a member of the current class.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the city of Los Angeles recently named a metro station after Nipsey. Said station will service the Hyde Park K-Line and is located in what is now Nipsey Hussle Square. City councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson spoke on the momentous occasion during an on-site ceremony:

“From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people, and everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it. Is that alright?”

Back in 2018, Nipsey liberated his long-awaited debut LP Victory Lap, which contained 16 songs and collaborations alongside Stacy Barthe, YG, Diddy, Kendrick Lamar, Buddy, The-Dream, Marsha Ambrosius, and more. The album was met with both critical and commercial acclaim, debuting at number four on the Billboard 200 with 53,000 album equivalent units sold. Adding to the musical achievement, Nipsey was quickly becoming one of L.A.’s most profound businessmen and community leaders thanks to ventures like his Vector90 co-working space, Marathon Clothing store, and involvement as part of Destination Crenshaw. Tragically, Nipsey would be killed in front of Marathon Clothing in 2019. Known associate Eric Holder Jr. has since been found guilty of his murder.

Check out the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce‘s official announcement below.