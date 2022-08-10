Over the weekend, a celebration was held to pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson was present as the slain artist was honored by having a local metro station named in his memory.

CBS Los Angeles was at the event where Harris-Dawson said, “From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people.” He continued, “Everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it. Is that alright?” The station will service the Hyde Park K-Line and is located in Nipsey Hussle Square. There are eight stops along the route, which will allow commuters to travel through historic neighborhoods within Inglewood and Los Angeles.

The news station posted a video of the event and fans were happy to see Hussle receiving recognition. “I’m so happy to hear this. Nipsey FOREVER,” one person said in the YouTube comment section. Another wrote, “NIP is all over our Crenshaw district community and all other places. Just wish he was here to witness how great he was and is still in death. You are truly missed.” Aside from being an award-winning entertainer, the West Coast native purchased a strip mall in South Los Angeles as a way to rebuild his community. The plaza is home to his business The Marathon Clothing Store.

In February 2019, the “Hussle & Motivate” rapper told Forbes, “We want to create enterprise around the music. As passionate as I am for music, I … have [an] equal passion for making sure that when the music stops, the thing keeps going.” On March 31, 2019, he was shot and killed outside that very store. On July 6, 2022, Eric Holder was found guilty of Hussle’s murder.