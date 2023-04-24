Photo: Johnny Louis/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

On Sunday (April 23), “Entertainment Tonight” posted a short interview with Nick Cannon in promotion of his new radio show, “The Daily Cannon,” which premiered on Amp today (April 24). During the sit-down, reporter Kevin Frazier asked Cannon about close friend Jamie Foxx, who remains hospitalized after suffering what was described as a “medical complication.”

“Man, I’m praying,” the “Wild ‘N Out” creator said. “I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother. I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.”

As far as what the favor is, Cannon revealed fans will find out what that entails in due time. “I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon,” he assured. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so we love it.”

Earlier this month, Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared the news about her father’s health scare, thanking everyone for their support while confirming his ongoing recovery. A few days later, Cannon posted an image with the Ray star and a powerful message for his peer.

“Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a spirit bigger than this small planet,” Cannon wrote at the time. “God’s power is working through you as we speak! Sickness, low frequencies nor negativity have any authority over your life, king! For He says he will take all sickness away in Exodus 23:25… We cast all our cares and infirmities upon him! 1 Peter 5:7! Amen! Continuing to send prayers, healing energy and love frequencies your way, big bro! You know how much I love you, family.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Jamie Foxx
Nick Cannon

