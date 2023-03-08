Photo: Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Anytime Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart do something together, it’s usually hilarious. For Hart’s 42nd birthday, Cannon gifted his friend a llama, to which Hart returned fire by purchasing massive billboards in multiple cities making light of Cannon’s increasing family size — complete with Cannon’s real phone number.

On Tuesday (March 7), the duo looked to continue their string of laughs via a new “game show” titled “Who’s Having My Baby.” In a short clip revealed on social media, Cannon appears surprised as he walks onto a set with Hart handling hosting duties onstage. About midway through, Hart introduces a group of contestants that look to become the mother of Cannon’s next child. The video ends by saying that “Who’s Having My Baby” will be premiering on the E! network in the spring.

As reported by Variety, the “mother of all game shows” is actually a sketch orchestrated by Hart for an unnamed project with NBCUniversal. Said project will follow a series of shows created by the Philadelphia comedian-turned-mogul and his Hartbeat productions company, including “Celebrity Game Face,” “Hart To Heart,” and “2022 Back That Year Up,” the last of which saw him recalling last year’s biggest moments alongside “SNL” star Kenan Thompson.

“Who’s Having My Baby” isn’t the first gag at Cannon’s expense, who has, to date, fathered 12 children with six women, including R&B legend Mariah Carey. “The Masked Singer,” which Cannon hosts, has provided plenty of jokes throughout its run. In one episode (above), judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy took part in a roast session, with Jeong throwing one of the biggest jabs. “I know Nick is tired, he’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names,” he quipped as Cannon stood next to him.

Check out the “trailer” for Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon’s “Who’s Having My Baby” below.

