By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Kevin Hart has a new film, and it’s out now on Prime Video! The 43-year-old founder of Hartbeat Media announced the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that South Africa can see Die Hart: The Movie in theaters while the rest of the world can only watch it on the streaming app.

Die Hart: The Movie re-imagines Hart’s 10-episode show of the same name. Per IMDb, the movie and series both follow Hart portraying a version of himself. He embarks on a death-defying quest to become an action star after becoming tired of being the comedic sidekick.

Just like his high energy on screen, Hart penned an energetic message to his fans on social media about his film as they get to watch glimpses from its premiere in South Africa. “What are you waiting for?” Hart wrote on IG. “Die Hart: The Movie is out now!!! South Africa, go see it in the theater, and the rest of the world can stream it only on Amazon Prime Video. “Die Hart.” The Real Hartbeat. Amazon Prime Video.”

 

Along with Prime Video, Hart appears to have a solid relationship with fellow streaming platform Netflix. He has released many movies with the media company, including Fatherhood and the original comedy Me Time, debuting in 2022. On Nov. 4, three months after Me Time premiered, Hart announced that he closed a deal with Black Sands Entertainment, a comic publisher focusing on ancient Black history and developing strong Black characters on screen.

REVOLT exclusively obtained the press release, which revealed that Hartbeat would offer strategic advisory services to help accelerate Black Sands’ storytelling efforts, especially in film and TV. Both are developing an animated feature and a series around the publishing company’s flagship franchise, “Black Sands.”

“The moment that Manuel, Geiszel, and the Black Sands Entertainment team walked into the Tank, I knew that this was a company that I wanted to bring into my eco-system,” Hart said. “The Black Sands team was looking for a partner that has resources to grow their distribution, expand on their production, find new creative talent, and promote their current and future portfolio of content — these are all areas of Hartbeat’s core business. I’m very excited that our team will be able to help Black Sands grow and continue to share their unique stories with audiences all over the world.”

Go stream Die Hart: The Movie now on Amazon Prime Video.

 

