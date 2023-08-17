The Brooklyn Public Library has found an innovative way to get people in the door – library cards with JAY-Z artwork on them. The community institution and Roc Nation, the artist’s company, released a joint announcement last month with details about creating 13 different versions of the limited-edition cards.

Notably, they are decorated with artwork from several of JAY-Z’s studio albums and will drop on a rotating basis after first becoming available in July. On Aug. 14-20, cards with art from The Black Album will be offered. The next set, available Aug. 21-27, will reflect The Blueprint, and Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life editions will be released Aug. 28-Sept. 3.

Since the launch, the library has seen a surge of visitors and new signups. According to a press officer, more than 14,000 library memberships were activated between the day the cards launched and Aug. 12.

JAY-Z is one of Brooklyn’s most prolific icons. Born Shawn Carter, the hip hop mogul was raised in the borough’s Marcy Projects. The cards made in his honor were first available at the Central and Marcy libraries exclusively. They were then released to all branches in Brooklyn on Aug. 7.

Additionally, the library’s Central branch is currently hosting an immersive exhibition called “The Book Of HOV.” The display includes memorabilia from JAY-Z’s 27-year career in the music industry. After opening on July 14, it is free to the public during the library’s regular hours and will close in October.

After the exhibit launched, there were nearly 100,000 more visitors than in the month prior to the opening. A news release from the Central Library from July 28 reported a surge in both the amount of guests and items checked out of the branch.

