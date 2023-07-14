On Thursday (July 13), Roc Nation announced “The Book of Hov,” a surprise tribute exhibition honoring JAY-Z’s success journey at the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch.

According to a statement on the official website, the multimedia exhibit, which is executive produced by the entertainment agency, explores the billionaire’s global impact as a musician, innovator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. It includes “thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on JAY-Z’s professional life.”

“The Book of Hov’s” website includes audio clips, text, and photos of the exhibition, which covers most of the 352,000-square foot building. In addition, Brooklyn Public Library and Roc Nation have created 13 limited-edition library cards, each featuring the artwork of JAY-Z’s albums. The Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, The Blueprint, The Black Album and Reasonable Doubt cards will be available to collect at Central and Marcy Libraries today (July 14), while the rest of his albums’ cover arts will be available in selected Brooklyn locations in August. You can find more info here.

Before the announcement, the front of Grand Army Plaza’s library was covered with JAY-Z lyrics. The branch was closed to the public yesterday for a private celebration. JAY-Z’s business partner Bruce Ratner, the New York real estate developer, is married to Linda D. Johnson, who is the CEO and president of the Brooklyn Public Library. The temporary exhibition opens today from Monday to Sunday. It is free for the public, but some areas of the exhibition will be timed upon entry due to capacity restrictions.

This news comes days after the rapper earned an Emmy nomination for co-directing Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. As previously reported by REVOLT, the performance has broke the record in becoming the most watched in history, accumulating 121.017 million viewers.