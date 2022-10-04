JAY-Z is putting his money behind Stellar Pizza, the mobile restaurant run by robots.

According to a press release shared Tuesday (Oct. 4), the $16.5 million fundraising round led by the hip hop mogul will be used to spearhead the launch of the company at the University of Southern California (USC) this fall. Stellar Pizza, which was created by three former SpaceX engineers, Benson Tsai, Brian Langone, and James Wahawisan, was created to deliver gourmet pizza pies straight to the doorsteps of consumers.

“What we’re trying to do is very hard, I needed to recruit the best and the brightest to develop a mobile pizza machine that is basically a spaceship on wheels,” said Tsai, who also serves as the CEO of the company. “I can’t even count the number of pizzas.”

The recent Series A financing round was led by Hov’s Marcy Venture Partners VC firm. Since its inception in 2018, the company has placed monetary support behind major brands like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty and wellness technology space pioneer Therabody. At this time, Stellar Pizza aims to become an innovator for the future of pizza through its automated, robotic truck that is set to reduce the cost of labor and expensive real estate. In addition to that, the company will use low-cost robotics to produce high-quality pizzas at an affordable price.

Per reports, roughly 420 pizzas can be made in a single day thanks to the technology that supports the company. The truck is also aiming to use the robotic system to produce pies every 45 seconds before cutting them into slices and boxing the food up to be devoured by consumers. As previously reported by REVOLT, another rapper taking his talents to the pizza industry is Lil Yachty who just launched his new premium frozen pizza brand throughout Walmart stores across the nation.

