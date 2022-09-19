A group of protesters in Boston, Massachusetts were not feeling Lil Nas X’s recent gesture following their decision to gather outside of his recent stop on the “Long Live Montero Tour.”

“Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo,” wrote Lil Nas X via Twitter following reports that a group of conservatives gathered outside of MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park to protest the rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill. After they rejected the offer, Lil Nas X went back to social media to provide fans with an update. “They didn’t want the pizza, but I accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protest[e]rs,” wrote the 23-year-old entertainer alongside a clip of someone from his team attempting to offer the group free food.

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Since his rise to fame following the success of “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has become a pivotal figure in the LGBTQ+ community and has never shied away from trolling anyone who has a problem with his sexuality. In a recent interview with Time, fellow emcee Kid Cudi praised the rapper for living in his truth. “To have a gay man in hip hop doing this thing, crushing records – that is huge for us and for Black excellence,” said the “Day ‘N Night” lyricist. “The way he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock ‘n roll. He’s a true rock star.”

According to Lil Nas X, it’ll only be a matter of time before everyone else catches up. “I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts,” said the musician during an interview with GQ in 2021. “Because change is happening, there’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and what not. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”