Lil Yachty’s love for pizza just landed him the ultimate partnership with Walmart. The Grammy-nominated rapper has joined forces with Deep Cuts and Richelieu Foods to launch his very own premium frozen pizza brand called Yachty’s Pizzeria.

The frozen pizzas made their exclusive debut into Walmart stores on Tuesday (Sept. 6), and include four flavors – Buffalo Style Chicken, Hot Honey Cheese, Pepperoni & Bacon, and Veggie Supreme. Each of the products come equipped with a cheddar cheese seasoned crust and will run consumers just under $7. They are also Yachty approved thanks to a taste test conducted by the “Speed Me Up” emcee and his friends.

“I’ve been pushing to make [pizza] a part of my brand since the beginning of my career,” said Yachty in an interview with People. “I recently got some new management that was able to really push and make it happen. It couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

The 25-year-old further explained that the cheesy cuisine holds a special place in his heart thanks to his mother. “The thing behind my love for pizza was, quite frankly, my mom worked two jobs. She was a very busy woman,” Yachty explained. “She’d be pretty tired when she came home, and she just always brought home a pizza. We went and picked up a pizza, or we baked a pizza. It became pretty standard in our life, and I loved it.”

For the “Broccoli” lyricist, Yachty Pizzeria is only the beginning. “I’ve done a lot of things, but I always get really geeked up when I see something of me in a grocery store,” Yachty expressed. “It’s happened over the years so many times, from deodorant and body spray to a cereal box… I’m more excited to venture out and do other types of things. Maybe pizza bagels and pizza rolls, and then pizza sticks, or just a different kind of crust, and type of s**t like that.”