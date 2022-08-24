The wait for DJ Khaled’s forthcoming God Did album will be over this Friday (Aug. 26). So far from the project, fans have received his “Staying Alive” single featuring hip hop superstars Drake and Lil Baby as well as the official cover art. Yesterday (Aug. 23), the mega-producer added onto the building anticipation by unveiling the final tracklist, confirming the plethora of superstars that made it onto the roster.

Across 18 total songs, Khaled tapped in with major artists like JAY-Z, Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, Future, Jadakiss, Buju Banton, 21 Savage, Quavo, Takeoff, SZA, and plenty others. He also made sure to recruit recent stars like Nardo Wick, Don Toliver, and Vory. The late Juice WRLD is also included for a solo record titled “Juice WRLD DID” on the latter half of the project.

Along with the big reveal, Khaled took a moment to thank all the contributors and also hinted at more surprises that are still on the way. “I want to thank EVERYONE who believed,” he wrote. “On this album and beyond. THANK YOU! This album is special. This #GODDID AUG 26TH! Let me be clear, there’s a lot of things that can happen in the next 24 hours.”

DJ Khaled’s last full-length project was 2021’s KHALED KHALED, a 14-track body of work that saw appearances from Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Cardi B, H.E.R., Migos, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Nas, JAY-Z, Diddy, and more. The album went on to become a commercial success, grabbing the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 93,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

In related news, Khaled was featured on the most recent episode of REVOLT’s “Drink Champs” where he spoke more in-depth about God Did and also tells some hilarious stories about how he obtained certain features in the past.

You can view the full tracklist for DJ Khaled’s God Did down below.