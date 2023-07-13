On Wednesday (July 12), Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma announced the nominees for the upcoming 75th Emmy Awards. February’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which starred a pregnant Rihanna, scored five nods as a whole. One was for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), which named the Barbadian star alongside the likes of JAY-Z, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell, and music video director Dave Meyers. Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (another one for Hov), Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special rounded out the remainder.
Not long after, Rihanna took to Instagram to react to the great news. “Five Emmy noms is crazy!” she began. “Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!” She also shared images from the magical night, including one of the bright red ensemble worn during her performance.
As previously reported by REVOLT, the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show is now the most watched in history, garnering 121.017 million viewers overall. The previous record of 121 million was set by Katy Perry, who’s halftime show with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott took place during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. Prior to the big day, Rih spoke about the opportunity and the preparation behind it during a press conference (above).
“I mean it’s a long way from home, right? It’s a beautiful journey that I’m on and I could have never guessed I would have made it here,” she said. “So it’s a celebration of that. I’m excited to do that. I’m really excited to have Barbados on the Super Bowl stage… I have yet to sleep. We were working at the venue all last night and I kind of just stayed there.”
You can check out Rihanna‘s social media post and, if you missed it, the full reveal for the Emmys nominations below.
