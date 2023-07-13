As previously reported by REVOLT, the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show is now the most watched in history, garnering 121.017 million viewers overall. The previous record of 121 million was set by Katy Perry, who’s halftime show with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott took place during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. Prior to the big day, Rih spoke about the opportunity and the preparation behind it during a press conference (above).

“I mean it’s a long way from home, right? It’s a beautiful journey that I’m on and I could have never guessed I would have made it here,” she said. “So it’s a celebration of that. I’m excited to do that. I’m really excited to have Barbados on the Super Bowl stage… I have yet to sleep. We were working at the venue all last night and I kind of just stayed there.”

You can check out Rihanna‘s social media post and, if you missed it, the full reveal for the Emmys nominations below.