Photo: Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

On Tuesday (May 2), Roc Nation took to social media to announce that, after revised reports from Nielsen, Rihanna‘s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show is officially the most watched in history. In addition, the actual game received a huge update of its own.

As reported by The Associated Press, Rihanna’s figures increased from 118.7 million to 121.017 million viewers overall. Her performance — which also served as the singer-mogul’s pregnancy announcement — was filled with live renditions of chart-toppers like “Only Girl (In The World),” “We Found Love,” “S&M,” “Rude Boy,” and “Work.” The previous record of 121 million was set by Katy Perry, who’s halftime show alongside Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott took place during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles jumped from 113.1 million to 115.1 million viewers, supplanting Super Bowl XLIX — when the New England Patriots’ win over the Seattle Seahawks generated 114.4 million.

The initial review that led to the corrections took place after the NFL Network was credited with over 1 million viewers during the Super Bowl — their usual number was said to be 80,000. Additional errors in out-of-home measurements were revealed in a subsequent evaluation. Fox Sports executive vice president and head of strategy and analytics Michael Mulvihill released a statement in regard to the news.

“I really appreciate their diligence in conducting the review and coming to the most correct number possible,” he said. “Super Bowl Sunday is the most difficult day for them, because you have not just the scale, but people are watching on English and Spanish, in and out of home, [and] online, and all of that has to be stitched together into a credible number. I give them credit for acknowledging the issue, being transparent about it, and get to the most correct number they can get to.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

BJ The Chicago Kid releases new "Forgot Your Name" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Halftime Report | Price is going up: The emergence of the "quarterblack"

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz officially announces “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Nicki Minaj warns against texting GIFs of yourself after past traumatic experiences

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Mahalia shares new performance of "Terms and Conditions"

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Ciara joins Big Freedia for new "$100 Bill" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Serena Williams announces baby No. 2 with her husband at the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Jacquees puts his spin on Coco Jones' "ICU" in latest Quemix

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Rihanna gracing the Met Gala carpet fashionably late had Twitter questioning its bedtime

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Snoop Dogg expresses interest in buying NHL team in historic ownership bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Fans remember Gianna Bryant on her 17th birthday: "Gone way too soon"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Busta Rhymes displays the unity of fatherhood in Instagram message to Chris Brown

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter has tragically passed away

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
NFL
Pop
R&B
Rihanna
Sports
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

BJ The Chicago Kid releases new "Forgot Your Name" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Halftime Report | Price is going up: The emergence of the "quarterblack"

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz officially announces “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Nicki Minaj warns against texting GIFs of yourself after past traumatic experiences

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Mahalia shares new performance of "Terms and Conditions"

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Ciara joins Big Freedia for new "$100 Bill" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Serena Williams announces baby No. 2 with her husband at the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Jacquees puts his spin on Coco Jones' "ICU" in latest Quemix

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Rihanna gracing the Met Gala carpet fashionably late had Twitter questioning its bedtime

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Snoop Dogg expresses interest in buying NHL team in historic ownership bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Fans remember Gianna Bryant on her 17th birthday: "Gone way too soon"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Busta Rhymes displays the unity of fatherhood in Instagram message to Chris Brown

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter has tragically passed away

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
View More