Rihanna has left Twitter questioning the definition of bedtime after they waited for her to grace the Met Gala red carpet.

Last night (May 1), celebrities gathered to attend the invite-only annual ball in New York City. Each arrived wearing a fashion piece honoring the gala’s 2023 theme — “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

As stars posed and revealed their looks, Twitter began to notice something — Rihanna wasn’t there. Her loyal fan base, the Navy, started stressing online as they sought to find their mother before the carpet closed. “Rihanna?” a Twitter user tweeted. “Where you at? It’s past my bedtime.”

Rihanna? Where you at? It’s past my bedtime. #MetGala2023 — LATOYA FOREVER (@latoyaforever) May 2, 2023

Another user added, “Miss Rihanna, I’m falling asleep, it’s my bedtime. Please, I need to see your outfit!”

Miss Rihanna, I’m falling asleep, it’s my bedtime. Please, I need to see your outfit! — Niew (@ThatNiewGirl) May 2, 2023

However, social media soon came to the agreement that Rihanna would be the last to appear on the gala’s walk as previously okayed by Anna Wintour.

In the meantime, viewers could reflect on the “Stay” songstress’ fashion look the night before. On Sunday (April 30), Rihanna gave her fans snapshots of herself wearing pieces from Lagerfeld’s 1994 Chanel collection. The outfit left fans gagging until her gala arrival.

As time began to pass on, the carpet was preparing to close, and Rihanna still wasn’t there. Then, suddenly, Twitter got the confirmation — Rih Rih was on her way. The talented actress was photographed leaving her hotel with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in a 1997 fall vintage Fendi coat by Lagerfeld.

rihanna in vintage fendi fall 1997 by karl lagerfeld on her way to the met pic.twitter.com/ASJklFSCAh — ❦ (@saintdoII) May 2, 2023

When Rihanna arrived at the event’s location, she was welcomed by fans singing her 2012 single “Diamonds.” And as she graced the carpet, fans worldwide agreed that missing their bedtime to see the Fenty founder was worth it.

FANS SINGING DIAMONDS WHILE RIHANNA WALK UP THE RED CARPET. 😭😭😭🫶🫶🫶 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FkTySojc3L — lucas folie à deux (@luccasvevo) May 2, 2023

Rihanna stunned in a custom Valentino dress. When asked about it, she told Access Hollywood, “I really only came because I love my dress. I wanted to do the Karl Lagerfeld bride. I live for the drama… Each flower took 30 hours. Valentino was so gracious.”