Rihanna’s Navy is scoffing off reports that her jaw-dropping Super Bowl LVII halftime performance received 103 pages of complaints that were submitted to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), according to Rolling Stone. The outlet obtained the report that showcased every laughable objection to the spectacle.

At worst, the criticism took aim at specific dance moves such as gyration and suggestive hand motions that, ahem, practically every performer on any stage has done some variation of since sex appeal was used as a tactic to sell albums and tickets. It is worth noting that Rihanna is not the first and certainly will not be the last to twerk or hypnotize onlookers with the swing of her hips.

Despite this, the 13-minute medley of just a few of her hit songs, including “B***h Better Have My Money,” “Work,” “Rude Boy,” “Pour It Up” and “All Of The Lights,” had 118 million viewers watching her every move as she cascaded above Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. Between the singer rocking a red jumpsuit that opened to reveal her red, fitted turtleneck and her dancers, who wore puffy white jackets, baggy white pants, and crop tops, people still felt the show was too provocative.

“Rihanna, the gyrating and rear end and crotch grabbing is too far for broadcast TV. It seems like almost every year, performers want to do some version of this in their dancing. Please put an end to this,” complained one person.

“I would like a response on how your agency will protect me [and] my family from seeing such vulgar things on broadcast television again,” wrote another.

“Her ‘costume’ featured what appeared as painted breasts. From all angles, it was made to look like bare naked breasts of the red color. Yes, that color isn’t her natural skin tone, but the sexuality of the design cannot be denied,” said another.

See how the Navy laughed at reports of the complaints below.

FCC calling Rihanna’s halftime show “performance p***ography” is crazy. I already know it’s some “what about the kids??” BS. Girl fuck dem kids and fuck you too🤣 and monitor what your children watch. These celebs are not raising your children. — Kenn (@InfinityKenn19) February 24, 2023

I’m more offended by all the complaints to the FCC about Rihanna’s SB performance. Bcuz I believe they were really complaining bout her skin color🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gTVOM5oyr7 — DrTricee💚💗 (@LaTriceM) February 24, 2023

just had to tell my coworker rihanna aint even turn up for real wtf is the FCC complaining about?? — cito! (@paypraystay) February 24, 2023

So Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance created 103 FCC complaints for being too sexual. I thought that was the safest show she has ever given. She was so decent that I was left in shock. I was expecting to see strippers there but Rihanna gave us unbothered and we loved it 🥰🥰👌🏿👌🏿 — #Daniel Kaluuya’s Wife 🇺🇬🇩🇪🇸🇱 (@RMKabejja) February 24, 2023

Hilarious that there were FCC complaints about Rihanna’s actually quite tame halftime show, these dorks are clearly unaware of how raunchy she could’ve chosen to make it lol — The Human Brambleton Beat (@MidwestPauper) February 24, 2023

These FCC complaints about Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance are peak level snowflakery. 🫠 — Miss Sara Bellum (@ofsoundmindyoga) February 25, 2023

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Generates 103 FCC Complaints For Being Too Sexual— Lol Them 103 Callers Haters That HalfTime Was BOSS. Hate On Haters.Stay Shinning Like The Super⭐️ U Are RiRi💘👑💎☝🏾 https://t.co/r3MYBk9dcv — j (@sexygranny53) February 25, 2023

Rihanna was fully clothed and pregnant and y’all mofos still contacted the FCC saying it was overly sexy. Damnnnn the power of a black Caribbean woman 😍 — Ana Kay (@heyanakay) February 24, 2023

Rihanna’s halftime show drew 5 million more people than the game itself. If you’re one of the 103 people who complained to the FCC maybe it’s time to think hard about what you saw that 119 million didn’t. 😆 https://t.co/JL1fJjbXsM — Newfangled Dad (@NewfangledDad) February 24, 2023

Click here to text us a photo of your Black superhero for a chance to be featured on our social media, or hit us at (404) 737-1393. Don’t forget to share a few words about who they are and why they’re yours!