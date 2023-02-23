Photo: kali9 via Getty Image
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Today (Feb. 23), a video surfaced on social media of a Florida news reporter giving a tearful broadcast as she revealed “one of our own” had been fatally shot. As she struggled to keep her composure during the heartbreaking situation, she referred to it as a “nightmare.”

“I apologize. This is really difficult to cover. It is very emotional here at ORMC [Orlando Regional Medical Center], I’m not even going to turn the camera because there are people here who knew the reporter; his fiancé and I were just embracing,” journalist Luana Munoz began on camera. She continued, “It is nice to see all the media. We come together in solidarity in this moment. This is every reporter’s worst nightmare. Absolutely worst nightmare. We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur, and that is what happened it.”

Local news station WESH 2 confirmed the victim’s name is Dylan Lyons of Spectrum News. Lyons was killed while covering a shooting yesterday (Feb. 22). His photographer, Jesse Walden, was also struck during the incident but survived. As of today, he remains in the hospital. Per reports, he is alert and able to speak.
“I lost one of my best friends, Dylan yesterday. I was shot and now I’ve had surgery and I am OK thank you all so much for your well wishes. I haven’t had my phone till now, so I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to most of you. I’m very lucky to be alive,” Walden said on Facebook. Lyons’ fiancé Casey mourned the sudden loss of her loved one in a social media post. “The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same person ever again,” she wrote. Lyons’ sister described the slain reporter as “a happy soul and wonderful person in life” who was “ taken too early.”

University of Central Florida journalism student Nathaniel Marrero was one of the many gathered outside of the hospital to show respect for Lyons, who would often mentor those with aspirations of working in the field. “At the end of the day, we have a job to do and they need to report on it. That’s what he would do,” he told WESH 2. The gunman is believed to be 19 years old and Sherriff John Mina said, “It is unclear if [the suspect] knew if they were news media or not.” Lyons would have been 25 years old next month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shreveport officer charged in Alonzo Bagley's death was suspended twice in 2022

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Atlanta cop charged with kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old girl

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.22.2023

Fans think judge pulled a "this for Nipsey Hussle" giving his killer 60 years to life

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Malcolm X's family to sue NYPD, FBI, and CIA over father's death

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Fourth Memphis Fire Department employee under investigation in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Memphis nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 wounded

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Shanquella Robinson supporters rally together to demand justice from Mexican authorities

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Tyre Nichols' mother vows to seek justice ahead of ex-Memphis officers' next court hearing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu's body recovered from Syria-Turkey earthquake wreckage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Cam'ron reveals his mother has passed away in heartfelt tribute thanking fans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy regrets missing out on the "To The Bone" video with Quavo and Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Donovan Lewis' family files a civil suit against Columbus officer involved in his death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Five ex-Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death plead not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Shreveport officer charged, bodycam footage released in Alonzo Bagley fatal shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shreveport officer charged in Alonzo Bagley's death was suspended twice in 2022

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Atlanta cop charged with kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old girl

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.22.2023

Fans think judge pulled a "this for Nipsey Hussle" giving his killer 60 years to life

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Malcolm X's family to sue NYPD, FBI, and CIA over father's death

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Fourth Memphis Fire Department employee under investigation in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Memphis nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 wounded

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Shanquella Robinson supporters rally together to demand justice from Mexican authorities

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Tyre Nichols' mother vows to seek justice ahead of ex-Memphis officers' next court hearing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu's body recovered from Syria-Turkey earthquake wreckage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Cam'ron reveals his mother has passed away in heartfelt tribute thanking fans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy regrets missing out on the "To The Bone" video with Quavo and Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Donovan Lewis' family files a civil suit against Columbus officer involved in his death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Five ex-Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death plead not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Shreveport officer charged, bodycam footage released in Alonzo Bagley fatal shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More